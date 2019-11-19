On Thursday, Nov. 7, Skyler and Tiffany Ahrens, Forest City, welcomed a new baby girl, Adley Ray Ahrens.

Adley, who weighed five pounds, five ounces, joins big sister, Haizlee, 2.

Grandparents are Rhonda and Baid Eser, Forest City and Rick and Abby Folkerts, Des Moines.

Great-grandparents are Janet and Bill Ahrens, Grinnell.

