On Thursday, Nov. 7, Skyler and Tiffany Ahrens, Forest City, welcomed a new baby girl, Adley Ray Ahrens.
Adley, who weighed five pounds, five ounces, joins big sister, Haizlee, 2.
Grandparents are Rhonda and Baid Eser, Forest City and Rick and Abby Folkerts, Des Moines.
Great-grandparents are Janet and Bill Ahrens, Grinnell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.