Reynolds hints at re-election bid, expects Trump endorsement

Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t announced her re-election bid yet, but she said “if and when” she does, she expects an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“If and when I make that announcement, I wouldn’t be surprised if he endorses me,” Reynolds told reporters Friday during taping of Iowa Press at Iowa PBS in Johnston.

Trump said as much at an October rally in Iowa, where he endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley for re-election.

“I said, ‘Kim, do you want me to endorse you tonight or later?’” Trump told ralliers at the Iowa State Fairground. “And she said, ‘Sir, this is Chuck Grassley’s night.’ How nice is that?”

Reynolds boasts a high approval rating among Iowa Republicans and a campaign war chest of $4.8 million – far more than her best-known Democratic competitor.

If she runs, Reynolds would be seeking a second full term in office. She assumed the governor’s office in May 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China. She won her first full term in the 2018 election and is the first woman to serve as Iowa governor.

Asked Friday whether she believes in gubernatorial term limits, Reynolds deferred to the voters.

“I think that’s what elections are about,” Reynolds said. “I think the people will decide if you should be re-elected or not.”

