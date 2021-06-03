Public hearing set for drafted wind ordinance in Worth County

The Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission came to a decision Wednesday night to set a date for a public hearing of their drafted wind ordinance.

The public hearing date is set for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, at the Kensett Community Center. There, members of the Worth County community can give feedback on the drafted wind ordinance to the planning and zoning commission.

Following the public hearing, the planning and zoning commission will consider the public feedback and potentially make any changes before presenting the Worth County Board of Supervisors with a recommendation.

The planning and zoning commission hopes to present the board of supervisors with their wind ordinance recommendation in July.

Discussions for a wind turbine ordinance for Worth County began as a result of Invenergy’s Worthwhile Wind project, which looks to establish a 30,000-acre wind farm in the county.