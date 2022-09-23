Public hearing on Worth County hog confinement scheduled for next week

Local farmers and property owners near to 410th Street in rural Kensett will be voicing their opinion against Summit Ag LLP and their proposed CAFO, or concentrated animal feeding operation next week. A public hearing will be held Monday, September 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.

Summit Ag LLP and Sphinx Inc. submitted a proposal to the Worth County Board of Supervisors to construct a large-scale hog confinement between Wheelerwood and Fir Avenues.

The board performed a site visit, along with a representative from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Thursday.

Opponents to this CAFO say they weren’t informed, they don’t want to deal with the flies, smell and noise, not to mention the drop in property values. Legislation has even been changed so abutting property owners have no recourse to sue for ordinance violations.