DES MOINES – Mostly cool, dry conditions allowed more farmers to get into fields over the last week, and planting numbers hover near the five-year average.

“The cooler and drier conditions allowed many farmers an opportunity to get back into the fields, which led to a jump in both corn and soybeans acres planted,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “The weather outlook suggests warmer temperatures and near-average amounts of rainfall, which should help to increase statewide planting activity and gradually reduce the flooding along the Mississippi River.”

The weekly Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report was released Monday by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Cool and relatively dry weather offered farmers 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday. While planting progress continues at a decent pace, the colder-than-normal temperatures and dry weather have not done any favors for crop emergence. State level moisture supplies are still tightening up with the lack of precipitation. Corn, soybean, and oat planting continue this week.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 5% very short, 24% short, 68% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 31% short, 58% adequate and 3% surplus.

Twenty-nine percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, 11 days ahead of last year but one day behind the five-year average. Sixteen percent of soybeans have been planted, 11 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Eighty-five percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, two weeks ahead of last year and six days ahead of normal. Twenty-nine percent of the oat crop has emerged, one week ahead of last year and one day ahead of the average.

Some reports of cattle being let out to pasture were received again last week, although pasture regrowth is slow with the current weather pattern. Overall, livestock conditions continue to be good.

Weather summary

A quieter weather pattern tamped down widespread precipitation events in Iowa through the reporting period, though a late-week disturbance produced scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, reported all of Iowa’s stations measured below-average totals with departures of an inch or more over much of the state. Cooler conditions prevailed with temperatures ranging from four to 10 degrees west to east across Iowa; the statewide average temperature was 48.0, 6.2 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several stations across Iowa to 0.64 inch at Little Sioux (Harrison County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.14 inch while the normal is 0.94 inch. Several eastern Iowa stations reported the week’s high temperature of 75 degrees on April 28, on average nine degrees above normal. Battle Creek (Ida County), Stanley (Buchanan County) and Vinton (Benton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 20 degrees on April 24, on average 17 degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures were in the upper 40s north to low 50s south as of Sunday.