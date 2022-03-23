Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosts 40th annual Ag Breakfast

The world of agriculture is changing rapidly, not just in Iowa but across the globe.

That was the messaging from David Robison, Iowa State University dean of agriculture and life sciences, during the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's annual Ag Breakfast.

The meeting took place on the farm of Kevin Pope in north Mason City and was the chamber's 40th annual hosting of the breakfast. About 200 people attended the event, with Cerro Gordo County Supervisor Casey Callanan and District 3 Cerro Gordo County Supervisor candidate Don O'Connor both in attendance.

Robison was the morning's keynote speaker and provided updates to speakers on the current state of farming and agriculture not just in Iowa but in the world.

"Iowa agriculture, as far as I'm concerned, is the center of the world" Robison said. "There's no place in the world that grows crops and livestock like Iowa does."

One of the key things Robison noted as having an impact on Iowa agriculture is an event taking place thousands of miles away from the United States: Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Robison explained that Ukraine was one of the world's leading exporters of wheat, and with farmers being forced to leave their homes, the country's future export volume was in question.

"Ukraine is a tremendous wheat-growing, and corn-growing, area of the world," Robison said. "Its entire wheat crop of next year is in doubt."

Even if farmers are able to return to their homes at some point this year, the significant infrastructure damage as a result of the invasion will make crop production extremely difficult, if not impossible, this year.

This uncertainty is already impacting the international price of wheat, which Robison said is at "near-historic highs," and he expects the price to only increase as the year goes on.

"Ukraine typically supplies 50% of the wheat in the World Food Program, to provide famine relief for countries like Ethiopia," Robison said on the impacts the invasion could have on agriculture. "If Ukraine isn't producing wheat, then where is that wheat going to come from to supply the World Food Program."

Robison goes on to say that this will likely have impacts not just on the wheat market but on the corn, livestock and fertilizer markets among others.

"It's all interrelated, isn't it," Robison said. "These things are all tied together. We are in fact global citizens just as much as we are American citizens."

Robison also discussed the much more regionally specific issue of carbon sequestration pipelines.

There are two pipelines proposed to be coming to the North Iowa area in the coming years. Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Carbon Express, which has already filed for its pipeline permit with the Iowa Utilities Board, and Navigator CO2 Ventures' Heartland Greenway.

These pipelines will be using carbon capture to safely pull some of the carbon dioxide being produced by ethanol and agriculture facilities in the state — like Golden Grain Energy in Mason City — and transport it through underground pipelines and store it a mile underground.

By redirecting it underground, the carbon dioxide can safely be stored while not harming the atmosphere.

"Can you comment on university involvement on that (carbon sequestrant pipelines), if there is any, and the outlook on it?" one attendee asked.

While Robison said that Iowa State University Life Sciences department has no official stance on the carbon capture pipelines, he spoke favorably of it in general, noting it as an important topic.

"Carbon sequestration, tremendously important," Robison said. "We know that sequestration from ethanol plants, sequestration from fertilizer plants, these things are going to be increasingly important to us."

But Robison also admitted that its a complex issue with a diverse range of opinions, and that a goal of his is to continue studying and providing information on the topic.

"There's a lot of perspective out there," Robison said.

The Chamber also used the event to present the Farmer of the Year award, which was given to Pope, who accepted perhaps somewhat reluctantly.

"If I knew I was going to have to come up here I'd have said no," Pope joked about receiving the award.

