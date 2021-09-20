Major Iowa cooperative offline after cyberattack

A Fort Dodge-based cooperative with several locations across North Iowa was struck by a ransomware attack and has shut down its computer systems as a result.

NEW Cooperative confirmed through a statement that it had been attacked and was working with law enforcement and security experts to mitigate the damage.

NEW Cooperative operates grain elevators in many parts of Iowa, buys crops from farmers, sells fertilizers and other chemicals for growing crops, and owns the tech platform SoilMap that helps farmers maximize the use of their land for optimum crop growth.

“New Cooperative recently identified a cybersecurity incident that is impacting some of our company’s devices and systems,” according to an earlier statement from the cooperative. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively taken our systems offline to contain the threat, and we can confirm it has been successfully contained.”

