Lake Mills man wins statewide Venture School pitch competition

A participant of NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's Venture School and a Lake Mills native won the University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition on Thursday.

Zack Smith, the co-creator of Stock Cropper Inc., took part in the seven-week NIACC Venture School last fall and took what he learned to the statewide pitch competition to win the first-place prize of $10,000.

“It feels great; there was a lot of other really good businesses and people that put a lot of work and effort into it,” Smith said of winning the competition. “I understand the significance of the competition I was up against and respect that. It feels great.”

Smith described the premier product of Stock Cropper Inc., the Cluck Cluster 5000, that he pitched during the competition.

“Our central product we are trying to sell and market is a mobile autonomous grazing barn that walks across the ground on its own and moves multiple species of animals,” Smith said. “So sheep, goats, pigs chickens and we’ll have one with cattle this year.”

Smith plans on using the $10,000 to pay for the construction cost on the new series of barns that he is building on his farm in Buffalo Center.

