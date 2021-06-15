Lake Mills man wins statewide Venture School pitch competition

A participant of NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center's Venture School and a Lake Mills native won the University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition on Thursday.
Zack Smith, the co-creator of Stock Cropper Inc., took part in the seven-week NIACC Venture School last fall and took what he learned to the statewide pitch competition to win the first-place prize of $10,000.
“It feels great; there was a lot of other really good businesses and people that put a lot of work and effort into it,” Smith said of winning the competition. “I understand the significance of the competition I was up against and respect that. It feels great.”
…AND the winner of the 2021 Iowa @uiventureschool pitch competition is @zebulousprime! Congrats Zach - well done and spend that $10K well! This makes 2 in a row for the @NiaccPappajohn! @myniacc pic.twitter.com/jbQBqoyQIS— TimPutnam (@putnamtim) June 11, 2021
Smith described the premier product of Stock Cropper Inc., the Cluck Cluster 5000, that he pitched during the competition.
“Our central product we are trying to sell and market is a mobile autonomous grazing barn that walks across the ground on its own and moves multiple species of animals,” Smith said. “So sheep, goats, pigs chickens and we’ll have one with cattle this year.”
Smith plans on using the $10,000 to pay for the construction cost on the new series of barns that he is building on his farm in Buffalo Center.
While the $10,000 is a great reward, Smith said that it's “just a small step” in the ongoing growth of his business and that he hopes this recent success will only bring in more interest from investors in Stock Cropper Inc.
While Smith went on to win, he described the process it took to do so as difficult.
“There was about eight or nine things that you had to hit and cover really efficiently in five minutes,” Smith said. “That’s not an easy thing to pitch in that short a time. Just took a lot of practice.”
One of the runner-ups was also a participant of the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center’s seven-week-long Venture School program. Nate Julseth, the owner of Nate’s Powder Coating and a resident of Northwood, took home runner-up and $3,000 for his pitch on Thursday night.
It was a proud evening for Tim Putnam, the director of the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
“This really shows the progression our center is making with startups,” Putnam said. “This is the second year in a row that we’ve won the statewide venture pitch competition.”
Jayson Ryner, the founder of ReEnvision Ag and the director of choral activities at NIACC, was the previous winner of the University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition. Ryner also completed NIACC’s Venture School program in 2019.
The Venture School program offers National Science Foundation I-Corps programming; NSF I-Corps programming is a valuable resource for businesses seeking federal grants for technology-based business innovations.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont