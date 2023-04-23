As temperatures topped 80 degrees for three days the week ending April 14, Paul Staudt pulled the trigger and started seeding his fields.

The rub was that while field conditions were great Friday, April 14, a cold and wet front was forecast to move in over the weekend.

"If you weren't looking at the calendar and looking at the weather this week it would say it's time to get going, but most everybody is holding off because we have a cold rain coming, and that first drink of water that seed gets — you don't want it to be cold rain," said Cal Dickson of Hertz Farm Management in Mason City.

Staudt, who farms with his brother — along with their wives — near Dougherty, said he and his partners decided to take the risk this year because it could result in greater profits at harvest time.

"The thing that tipped the scale for us this year, because it can go either way when you're planting early, but you can potentially get a premium rate for early harvested corn," he said.

Staudt said the forecast was a concern, but it's rare to have high temperatures at the beginning of April.

"With the cold weather coming we have a 50-50 chance if we have problems or not, but I feel like as warm as the soil is we'll get through that," he said.

The first thing Staudt looks at is soil conditions. He relies on agronomists and specialists to tell him and his partners which seeds have the best cold germination.

Dickson said Staudt was one of the few who decided to take the chance before the cold weather came in. Bob Nuehring, who farms 3,700 acres near Rockwell, decided to hold off on planting until April 26 or so.

"Ground conditions were ideal," Nuehring said. "It was hard to wait, but the forecast told us, and the calendar, that we better wait."

Dickson has been the farm office manager at Hertz for 39 years. He said the company offers farmland management services for many different situations, including people who inherit land, investors or those who simply don't want to manage the property themselves. The company also assists with buying and selling of assets.

Dickson said when to plant has been a tough decision for farmers this spring.

"We've had highs in the 80s and up to 90," he said. "Typically that tells you it's warm enough to go out. The soil temperature is warm enough. You want that temperature to be above 50 degrees, and we're above that."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, conditions in Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties are abnormally dry, the lowest form of drought on the scale, as of Thursday. The western half of the state is in a more dire situation with severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

Dickson said the farmers he has spoken with have all their planting equipment up and running. Some have planted an acre or two just to be sure everything is running smoothly.

"When the time is ready to plant you just don't want any down time," he said. "Their time is extremely important at planting, so they've been working on their equipment all winter and want to test them out."

Staudt utilizes a 36-row, 30-inch planter that's approximately 90-feet wide. He said he can plant about 70 acres an hour with his equipment.

Another concern this spring is fertilizer costs. Dickson said most farmers locked in their price last fall when prices were higher than they are this spring. He estimated two-thirds to three-quarters of farmers took that route last year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prices peaked at $1,620 per ton in June and were down to $1,237 per ton in March.

"(Farmers) maybe have more risk this year than any other year because a lot of their crop inputs, those fertilizer prices that were locked in last year, were at extremely high levels," Dickson said.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia was a major factor in rising fertilizer costs. According the the International Food Policy Research Institute, "At the time of the Russian invasion, fertilizer prices were already at historically high levels. They had been rising since late 2020 due to several factors. Fertilizer demand, which declined during COVID-19 lockdowns, rebounded in late 2020/2021 as restrictions were lifted and crop prices rose.

"The outbreak of war Feb. 24, 2022, drove prices dramatically higher. Uncertainties multiplied about fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus due to the conflict itself, new or expanded economic sanctions on the two countries, and disruptions in Black Sea trade routes. Russia and Belarus are important producers of all three major fertilizer nutrients: In 2020, Russia accounted for 14% of global trade in urea and 11% of trade in phosphate, while jointly Russia and Belarus accounted for 41% of global trade in potash."

Dickson said the corn and soybean markets look pretty good right now. He said prices have been fairly high for the past three years and expects that to continue.

Nuehring, who also raises livestock, is mostly optimistic as well.

"Things are looking good. Cattle prices are good. Hog prices aren't so good," he said.

Dickson said planting at the proper time can make a big difference when harvest comes along.

"There's only one great chance to put that crop in the ground, because if you do it in too wet of conditions and not everything comes up evenly it really hurts your chance of having a great crop later in the year," Dickson said.