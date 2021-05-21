Discussion over county-wide zoning, Worthwhile Wind continues in Worth County

“My thoughts since day one is there has to be some common ground so that we can work together with wind turbines,” Stone said. “We can co-exist in this county.”

On the subject of county-wide zoning versus a standalone ordinance, Stone said that he was open to whichever would provide more protection for Worth County citizens.

“One or the other (zoning or ordinance) has to be done,” Stone said. “As long as we’re able to protect the citizens who don’t want (wind turbines).”

Less optimistic about county-wide zoning was the second board of supervisors member to speak, Mark Smeby.

Smeby raised the concerns of citizens he had spoken to that county-wide zoning would restrict their property rights.

Smeby also mentioned that citizens that have signed contracts for wind turbines or solar power are getting “nervous” about the time being taken to make these decisions.

Enos Loberg was the final board of supervisors member to speak, raising similar concerns to Stone's.