DES MOINES -- Cold temperatures and a variety of precipitation limited farmers to 2.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

But much-needed rain in western Iowa helped to improve soil moisture levels. Corn, soybean, and oat planting continued, although at a reduced pace due to the cold, wet weather.

“Wetter conditions and cooler temperatures over the past week slowed down planters across much of Iowa,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday. “As farmers look for a window to resume planting, other fieldwork activities including fertilizer application and cover crop termination continues.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 18% short, 74% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 28% short, 61% adequate and 4% surplus.

Ten percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, nine days ahead of last year but equal to the five-year average. Five percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted, 10 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average. Sixty-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 11 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of normal. Ten percent of the oat crop has emerged, three days ahead of last year. Calving continues with some cattle let out to pasture. Livestock were doing well although some lots are muddy.

After an unseasonably warm temperatures the previous week, things headed in the opposite direction as several storm systems brought an active weather pattern and cooler conditions, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

North Iowa registered negative departures of up to 10 degrees with a statewide average temperature of 44.6 degrees, 7.7 degrees below normal. All forms of precipitation were reported across Iowa with severe storms bringing hail and a few weak tornadoes along with wintery precipitation at the beginning and end of the reporting period. Iowa’s northwestern two-thirds were unseasonably wet with many stations observing over a half inch of above-average precipitation.