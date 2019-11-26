The annual meeting of the Mitchell County Agricultural Society will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tres Amigos in Osage.
The annual business meeting will include the election of officers and board members and committee reports.
The entire community is invited to attend the annual meeting, however, only members of the Society can participate in the business meeting.
