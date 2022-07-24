AERON announces solar installation in Mason City

AERON Advanced Manufacturing has completed the first phase of a solar array installation at its production and filling operation at 1511 S. Garfield Place in Mason City, the company announced in a press release.

AAM is a subsidiary of AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc., a consumer products designer and fabricator headquartered in Fairfield, Iowa.

Going live in January, AAM Associate Vice-President and General Manager Julie Rohrer said the 576 fixed-tilt, ground-mounted photovoltaic panel system is expected to save 5,290 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over 25 years.

Ideal Energy of Fairfield, Iowa, are its designers and installers.

Rohrer said when planning the solar project, AERON also took careful steps to preserve as many trees as possible on the site. Consulting with an arborist before the project got underway, the company determined that most trees were in good health and worthy of preservation.

AERON Lifestyle Technology, Inc. acquired the former Alexander Battery facility in 2008. Since that time, AERON retrofitted the building to the company’s needs in production, filling, packing, and shipping.

AERON Co-Founder and CFO Monica Hadley said an energy-saving installation was top of mind when the company examined plant expansion options. As AERON’s business base has continued to grow, the demand for energy has grown as well.

“We needed to improve our energy infrastructure and saw this as a perfect opportunity to increase the return on investment by incorporating solar power to lower our future energy costs, with the bonus of a significant reduction in our carbon footprint. We are excited to take this step towards sustainability leadership in our host community of Mason City,” Hadley said.

Founded in 2000, AERON designs, engineers, and manufactures fragrance diffusers and other lifestyle products for national retailers and wholesalers. AERON is a leader in the fragrance diffuser segment of the lifestyle products industry, being the first maker of aromatherapy diffusion for in-vehicle use. Operating from the car’s 12-volt charger, Power Fresh 12-volt was the first-to-the-market aromatherapy diffuser for cars, according to the statement.

More recently, with its own line of house brands, AERON markets patented and patent-pending products under the officially registered brand names Drive Time and Belle Aroma.

In addition to the Mason City plant, and it corporate headquarters AERON has operations in Pflugerville, Texas, Pachuca, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Guangdong and Shenzhen provinces in China.