 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Acoustic Republic at TAP'd in Clear Lake on March 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Acoustic Republic

Acoustic Republic will be at TAP'd March 4.

Acoustic Republic makes the trip to TAP’d from Fort Dodge. Jeremy is a rocker for sure and covers his favorite artists, like the Allman Brothers, Johnny Cash, and Led Zeppelin. Showtime is 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News