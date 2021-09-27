Accident in rural Sheffield results in minor injuries

A car accident took place in rural Sheffield on Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, deputies from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of 105th Street and Nettle Avenue.

A 2002 Toyota 4Runner driven by Darrell Kammrad of Sheffield was westbound on 105th Street when he lost control of his vehicle as he tried to turn at the intersection and entered the west ditch, where the vehicle rolled on its side.

The Sheffield Fire Department extricated Kammrad from the vehicle.

Kammrad was checked out by medical first responders and refused transport. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation with charges pending.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa State Patrol, Sheffield Fire and EMS, Rockwell Swaledale EMTs and Mason City Fire Medics.

