Abels Financial Services will host their annual client appreciation event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Titonka Saving Bank, Community Room, 101 Hwy 69 N, Forest City, Iowa.
The special guest speaker will be Dave Hughes, retirement lifestyle author and speaker, who will present his workshop “Retire Fabulously!”
This interactive, engaging workshop will show participants how to visualize their retirement in an optimistic, possibility-filled light, and provide the knowledge and tools to help create a plan for achieving their retirement dreams. Participants will be inspired to rediscover and reinvent their true selves – the self that has probably been buried by years of adapting to career demands. Participants will learn how to fill their lives with a balance of activities and pursuits to keep them happy, healthy, and fulfilled.
The workshop will also guide participants from their last few months of work through their first year of retirement. It identifies the many ways their lives will change and prepares them for the emotions they may experience along the way.
People who are interested in attending the event should reserve a seat by calling 641-585-4099.
