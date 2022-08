Save the date for the second annual “Evening with Francis Lauer” gala on Aug. 26 at the Surf Ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Enjoy dinner, music, and auction as we come together to support YSS Francis Lauer youth and families. Admission is $75 per person. For more information, go to www.yss.org or calling Rachel Lynch at 641-423-5479.