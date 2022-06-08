 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5k at Maynes Grove Park in Hampton on Saturday

Runners participate in OutdoorFest's 5 and 10 kilometer race.

 Rae Burnette

5k run and family fun walk to support the construction of a nature center. Enjoy a different 5k experience with mowed grass trails through the forest and prairie. Registration is $20 ($25 on race day). Check-in and same-day registration starts at 7 a.m.; race starts at 8 a.m. Post-race refreshments will be served. This will be a timed event with medals issued to the top finishers. All participants must complete a liability waiver.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

