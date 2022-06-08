5k at Maynes Grove Park in Hampton on Saturday

5k run and family fun walk to support the construction of a nature center. Enjoy a different 5k experience with mowed grass trails through the forest and prairie. Registration is $20 ($25 on race day). Check-in and same-day registration starts at 7 a.m.; race starts at 8 a.m. Post-race refreshments will be served. This will be a timed event with medals issued to the top finishers. All participants must complete a liability waiver.