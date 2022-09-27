43 North Iowa receives grant

43 North Iowa, a Mason City based organization that helps North-Central Iowans with mental health or other disabilities, was recently notified of a $2.7 million grant award from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that $40 million in grant funding has been directed to 24 organizations for infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa nonprofits. Funding for this grant opportunity was made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible expenses for infrastructure projects include construction costs, acquisition, site development, engineering, and architectural services.

“43 North Iowa is excited to receive the innovation grant, funding to expand our residential care facility capacity and bring crisis-stabilization services to the area,” said John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa executive director, in a press release. “This is a big first step to the completion of that goal, but we are not across the finish line yet.”

Derryberry said they are working through the steps of purchasing a building but are doing their due diligence. He said they need to make sure their plans meet Iowa’s building code, that it will fit their needs and be a safe place for both clients and staff.

“We want to thank the area agencies that supported our grant application. Their valuable information on the need for expanded access to mental health services in North Iowa showed how worthy our application was,” Derryberry said in the release. “Finding solutions to make our community safer and more inclusive for our most vulnerable neighbors is a win for all North Iowa.”