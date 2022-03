Join others for North Iowa Figure Skating Club and Learn to Skate annual spring show. This year's theme “Fire & Ice” is sure to heat things up. Two show options: Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. or Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for Adult; $8 for student (PreK-12) and seniors (55 and up), three and under free.