2023 Puckerbrush Days Jul 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 10 The Forest City Fire Department's 1922 Waterous pumper Betsy is shown during the Puckerbrush Parade. Rob Hillesland Little Mister Puckerbrush Toby Helm and Little Miss Puckerbrush Daphne Rohlfs are pictured with their crowns and robes. Rob Hillesland Little Mister Puckerbrush Toby Helm and Little Miss Daphne Rohlfs enjoy greeting parade spectators. Rob Hillesland Contestants compete during the Puckerbrush Battle of the Kids. Rob Hillesland Audrey Sparks and Connelly, a 2-year-old Australian shepherd, greeted Puckerbrush Parade onlookers. Rob Hillesland A young girl takes aim at the basket in an inflatables game during Puckerbrush. Rob Hillesland A young girl prepares to dip her hands in the courthouse fountain during Puckerbrush Days in Forest City. Rob Hillesland The Nightmare fright experience of North Shore Drive in Clear Lake this October showed its wares a bit early in the Puckerbrush Parade. Rob Hillesland Puckerbrush Parade Grand Marshal Sue Edmondson throws candy to parade spectators. Rob Hillesland Kids wave and throw candy to Puckerbrush Parade spectators. Rob Hillesland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Puckerbrush Days in Forest City was held the weekend of July 15. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mason City woman to be federally indicted on drug charges A Mason City woman is now facing federal drug charges after allegedly being caught with pounds of meth and heroin. Mason City man federally indicted on drug, gun charges A Mason City man has been federally indicted on drug and gun charges. Teen son of Fran McCaffery cited in fatal crash of Iowa National Guard soldier Iowa City Police have identified Jonathan "Jack" McCaffery as the driver in a May 22 crash which resulted in the death of an Iowa National Gua… Identity of decomposed body in Mason City discovered The body of a Mason City man was found partially decomposed last week. High School Baseball: Saint Ansgar upsets Newman Catholic to make third state tournament The Saints advance to their first state tournament appearance in 15 years after edging the Knights in the substate final.