111420-ggaz-nws-supreme-iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday tossed out a murder conviction and ordered a new trial for a man accused of the gruesome 2017 stabbing death of his girlfriend.

In a split decision, the state's high court ordered a new trial for Gregory Michael Davis, 30, after finding his trial attorney's failure to object to confusing jury instructions cost Davis a fair trial.

Davis was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder and other counts in the September 2017 death of 29-year-old Carrie Davis, whose body was found rolled in a blanket inside a trailer in Marion. Investigators determined she had been stabbed 26 times days before her body was found.

Gregory Davis never denied killing her but argued an insanity defense. His lawyers said he had a long history of mental illness and drug abuse and that he believed at the time of the stabbing that killing his girlfriend would free her from evil forces.

On appeal, Gregory Davis' attorneys argued that his trial lawyer failed to object when the court adopted a set of jury instructions. In the instructions, the jurors were given the option of finding him not guilty by reason of insanity on each count except for the first-degree murder charge.