090723-ggaz-billboards Sep 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Sarah, Brian, Julie And Sam Keely pose with stage props for the upcoming 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.' Robin McClelland Barry Alvarez will be inducted into the Mason City High School Hall of Fame Friday night before the Riverhawks' home game with Gilbert. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leland family puts on 'You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown' NORTH IOWA, A6Alvarez joins MCHS Athletics Hall of Fame SPORTS, C1 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular North Iowa man arrested after property line dispute Kanawha man arrested for assaulting neighbor over property line dispute. High School Athletics: Longtime Mason City booster Johnson enters Hall of Fame MASON CITY – Phil Johnson graduated from Northwood High School in 1962 after staring on the basketball court and baseball field. High School Football: Scores from Week 2 action in North Iowa Another Friday and another full slate of high school football. Week 2 is back with more big-time matchups. Here are scores from around North Iowa. High School Football Four Downs: Clear Lake steam rolls New Hampton to get to 2-0 The Lions dominated in every facet as it scored on its first seven possessions of the game. Organizational meeting held to save Mason City's St. John Baptist Church An organizational meeting was held on Wednesday to save the St John Baptist Church, founded in 1919. The church boasted a predominately black …